RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $404.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.92% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.48.

Shares of RNG opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.11.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

