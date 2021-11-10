FY2021 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.44.

FTT opened at C$38.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Finning International has a one year low of C$22.51 and a one year high of C$40.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at C$165,022.73.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

