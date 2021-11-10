Piper Sandler Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $81.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.