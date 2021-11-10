Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup raised their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.