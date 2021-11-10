Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup raised their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $54.90.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
