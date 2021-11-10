Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 167.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.