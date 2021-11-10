California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,285 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

