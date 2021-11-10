Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Balchem worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.06. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $165.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

