Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

