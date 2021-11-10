First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.52 Million Stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

ASXC opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $440.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

