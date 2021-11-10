Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,801 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Retail Value worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Retail Value by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 4,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $131.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $22.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -834.85%.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

