First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Chart Industries worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $197.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.