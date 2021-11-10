Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 68,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

