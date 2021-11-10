Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Banc of California worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

BANC opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

