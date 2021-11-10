Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,650 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Cooper-Standard worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,649,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 177,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 62,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

