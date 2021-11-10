Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $216,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

