Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

