Financial Comparison: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transphorm and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 1 2 5 0 2.50

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 84.85%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -2.72, meaning that its stock price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -261.98% N/A -136.48% Canadian Solar 1.11% 2.62% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million 20.15 -$27.08 million ($0.65) -8.46 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.66 $146.70 million $0.80 47.83

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Transphorm on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

