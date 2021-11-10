Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $57,377,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

