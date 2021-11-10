Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.