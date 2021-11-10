Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 82.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 545,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $89,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 418,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,672 shares of company stock worth $4,819,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

