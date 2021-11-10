Man Group plc Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,090 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,312 shares of company stock worth $559,851 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

