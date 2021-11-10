Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
