Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Krystal Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

