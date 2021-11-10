Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Releases Earnings Results

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gatos Silver stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Gatos Silver worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.