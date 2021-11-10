Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

NYSE BATL opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Battalion Oil has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, VP Grant R. Evans purchased 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.99. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,312.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $143,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

