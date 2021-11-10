Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,604 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.03% of MGP Ingredients worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 226,421 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after buying an additional 175,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,577 shares of company stock worth $692,549 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

