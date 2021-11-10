Analyzing Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) & Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Ainos.

Risk & Volatility

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Ainos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 155.33 -$51.01 million ($2.89) -20.05 Ainos $20,000.00 4,629.30 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -562.38% -48.12% -29.68% Ainos -998.65% -53.71% -38.42%

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Ainos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.