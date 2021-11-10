Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

FPX stock opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $98.87 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

