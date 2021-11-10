TheStreet Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to D+

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $704.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

