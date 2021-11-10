Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) target price from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SANT stock opened at €20.02 ($23.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €17.70 ($20.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($28.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

