Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

