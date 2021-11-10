Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 152 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 111.81 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.77. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 106.30 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

