Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 152 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 111.81 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.77. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 106.30 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

