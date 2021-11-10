DA Davidson Cuts HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $16.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HYRE opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HyreCar will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HyreCar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HyreCar by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

