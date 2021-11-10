Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $51,000 in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:RM opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $214,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,340. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

