Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,419 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $272.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.80.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

