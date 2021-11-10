Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan Sells 2,697 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sherman Tuan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,976,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.