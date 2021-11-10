Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Acquires 170,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,963,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,792,796.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,900.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,265.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton acquired 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton bought 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton bought 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton bought 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton acquired 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,462.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Antonio Canton acquired 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,632.50.

Gold Springs Resource stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$52.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.