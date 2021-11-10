Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Acquires 170,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,963,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,792,796.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,900.00.
  • On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,925.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,265.00.
  • On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton acquired 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton bought 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292.50.
  • On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton bought 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton bought 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,922.50.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton acquired 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,462.50.
  • On Monday, August 16th, Antonio Canton acquired 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,632.50.

Gold Springs Resource stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$52.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

