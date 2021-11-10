Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director John T. Mcnabb II Buys 2,000 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

