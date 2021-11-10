CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $47,999.14 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $285.23 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.