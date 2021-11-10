Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Gena L. Ashe Sells 997 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

