Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Gena L. Ashe Sells 997 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ATEX stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $66.55.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
About Anterix
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
