Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.