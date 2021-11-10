ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.30. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.85%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

