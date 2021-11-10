FujiCoin (FJC) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $26.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.89 or 0.07108647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.00435439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.41 or 0.01084702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00095417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.05 or 0.00424408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.00289516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00232427 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,811,799,050 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

