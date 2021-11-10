Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $219,000 Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

