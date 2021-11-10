Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capri were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

