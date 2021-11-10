OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.