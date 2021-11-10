aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. aelf has a total market cap of $309.17 million and $16.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.58 or 0.00362230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.