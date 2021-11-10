Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 50,105 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $130,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.