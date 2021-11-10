Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.67% of Ulta Beauty worth $126,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 303.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.11 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.62 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.