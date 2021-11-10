Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 7.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.04. 181,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,563,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

