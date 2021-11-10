Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

